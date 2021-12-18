Local business to host fundraiser for Kentucky damage

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)- On Sunday, December 19, Pulverman in Dallas PA will be hosting an event in an effort to coordinate relief efforts to get supplies to those devastated by the recent tornadoes.

In a statement issued by Pulverman, Human Resource Manager Wally Pilger announced they are asking members of the community to donate what they can.

“We will have a truck on-site, so all people have to do is stop by and our volunteers will unload supplies and pack them for shipment,” said the announcement.

According to the press release from Pulverman, all donated supplies will be packed into trucks and driven to the United Way-recommended Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds in Mayfield, Kentucky to assist with relief efforts.

The event on Sunday will go from 9 am to 2 pm at 1170 Lower Demunds Rd, Dallas, PA 18612

Pulverman is asking for the following supplies:

Water

Non-perishable canned or boxed food

Baby items

Pet food

Paper products

Hygiene Products

Clothing (new, not used)

Blankets

Tarps

Christmas toys (new, not used)

Cash donations can also be made here.