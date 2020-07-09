Local business prepares for visit from Joe Biden

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Former vice president and now presidential hopeful, Joe Biden is making a campaign stop in our area today. He will be visiting McGregor Industries in Dunmore.

Biden is expected to arrive sometime around 2 this afternoon. He is touring the facility where the company — according to its website — “designs, fabricates and installs miscellaneous metal components for building projects.”

Eyewitness News spoke with the owner of the facility and he tells us in an hour, secret service is expected to start preparing for Biden’s arrival. This is Biden’s first stop to the Scranton area since holding a townhall at the Scranton Cultural Center last year.

Through campaigns, Biden says he’s from Scranton. He grew up here and it’s where he calls home.

Protesters are expected to be outside McGregor Industries protesting Biden’s visit.

Reporter Cody Butler will speak to the business owner about Biden choosing his business as a campaign stop tonight on Eyewitness News.