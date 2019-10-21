Local business hosts pet food drive in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local business is stepping in to help those in need and their pets.

“Sit, Stay, n’ Play” a dog training facility in Stroud Township is collecting dog food, treats, blankets, and other supplies for the homeless.

Once the items are collected, the Salvation Army will distribute the food to the homeless population in the Stroudsburg Area to help feed their pets through the winter.

The business owner gives to the homeless pets because it’s a cause that is near and dear to their hearts.

The drive started last week and runs until December 9th.

Over the past two years, “Sit, Stay, n’ Play” donated a combined 6,000 pounds of pet food. For more info visit: https://sitstaynplay.net/