Local business donates $3,000 to Stroudsburg Fire Dept.

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COOUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Each and every month The Blu Studio does a fundraiser for charities by doing live sales. This month, they did one for the Stroudsburg Fire Dept.

Since the fire department couldn’t hold their spaghetti dinners or other fundraising events due to the pandemic, The Blu Studio chose to give 10 percent of sales from the month of January to the fire department.

The studio owner, Justine Riches, says this is the largest donation they have done, giving $3,000 dollars away for the fire dept. Riches thanks the customers especially for their support and says they will continue to do these fundraisers.

Logan Westrope will have more on the studio’s fundraising efforts on later editions of Eyewitness News.