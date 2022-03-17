KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — To kick off St. Patrick’s Day we’re taking a look at how businesses in our region celebrate Irish heritage.

Many businesses in the area are gearing up to feed the masses who are expected to come out to celebrate. Flaherty’s Eating and Drinking Establishment in Kingston is on the list of those who prepared for the big day.

Smith said that St. Patrick is the patron saint of all Irish folks and the holiday is a fun day to relax, party and enjoy some Irish food. The menu offers Guinness stew, shepherd’s pie, ham and cabbage, fish and chips and, of course, corned beef.

Smith says he bought the restaurant in early 2019 and has not yet experienced a full St. Patrick’s Day yet, but that the parades and other events have brought many people in during this time.