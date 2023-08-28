MIFFLINBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday night football made its return, getting many excited for this weekend’s college football season opener.

28/22 News stopped by one local brewery, particularly excited for the Nittany Lions to take the field.

The smell of hops and barley lingered in the air at Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg, even before the sun came up.

Monday was just an average morning for head brewer Logan Powell, but the craft beer he poured wasn’t for just the bar.

The beer is called “The Fans,” a hazy IPA, making its debut at Beaver Stadium this Saturday.

“On the first sip, you should get a big blast of citrus, stone fruit, with just a hint of maybe pine, but it’s very very light, very crushable, and easy to drink,” Powell says.

Brewery president Rich Schrader who’s a die-hard Penn State fan says they’re honored to be one of the first craft beers making its way to state college.

“One way or the other, you drive around here, you see a lot of people with their Penn State things out in their yards, on their houses and you just feel the energy and the community from it,” said Schrader.

Between the design and the ‘crushable’ taste at 5.5 percent alcohol, they’ve been perfecting it since February.

“It’s for the fans. Penn State has such great fan participation in their themes, in their chants, and in just their atmosphere in general. It’s a way to give back to them,” says Scott Fabrizio the sales and official beer tester at Rusty Rail Brewing Company.

Now just days away from Penn State’s season opener Rusty Rail officials are excited to represent their hometown to more than 100-thousand fans at the second-largest stadium in the U.S.

“We try to give back to the community here, it’s not just guys with machines pressing buttons, you know a lot of actual blood, sweat, and tears, goes into this,” Powell added.

So pour a cold one and “Drink up,” Fabrizio says; responsibly of course.

On Saturday at 3:30 Rusty Rail Brewing Company will be holding its own tailgate to kick off ‘the fans’ debut and Penn State’s home opener against West Virginia.

Sydney Kostus live at 6:30 a.m.