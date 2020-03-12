Local bakery continuing St. Patrick’s Day tradition despite cancellations

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Several St. Patrick’s Day festivities are canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

However, it’s not stopping the Irish from celebrating their heritage.

Eyewitness News photojournalist Joseph Butash takes us inside a local bakery preparing for the lucky Irish.

On the menu — Irish soda bread.



“We make scones—Irish scones, we make the Irish soda bread, two varieties. The cranberry nut and the regular soda bread with the caraway, and raisins,” said Gene Murphy, Great Temptations Bake Shoppe.

“We get a clientele that comes in looking for the soda bread. We have a lot of Irish people who come in looking just particularly for our soda bread, because they’re popular. It’s a popular bread,” he explained.

“We make everything. Everything we make is from scratch. It’s a scratch bakery. So we don’t make things and save it over for two days or three days. Next day it is over with. Scones are Irish and Scottish and whatever the case may be. We make them. We make good scones,” Murphy stated.

“Well you have to try it. You never tried it? You never had soda bread? You have to try it. You don’t cut it, you just break off chunks of it, put some butter on it, and it’s delicious. All of our cookies are made here. We buy nothing. We make everything here, so, that’s what it’s all about—that’s the kind of bakery we are. We just make it better!” Murphy told Eyewitness News.

Great Temptations Bake Shoppe sells these Irish treats all year.