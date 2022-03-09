Local artist making art to bring aid, hope to Ukraine

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many are immersed in the images coming out of Ukraine. For a Lackawanna county artist, the situation has led him to create a painting, that he hopes, can help the people of Ukraine.

“I see the world a little differently than everybody else. I guess I’m wired a little differently than anybody else,” stated Joe Kluck.

Kluck is a Simpson-based artist who has been creating with his hands for decades. From his ‘Onion Head Comic’ to hand-crafted wood signs that are located throughout the area.

He has created award-winning prints from rusty cars to baseball, to nature. He recently completed a print titled ‘sending Ukraine” with his eye on Ukraine’s national flower, the sunflower.

“The petals of the flower resemble flames that are encompassing the Ukraine cities at this particular point. I put the middle of the sunflower as the people huddled together. I put the petals around the sunflower as signifying the hope for new growth,” explained Kluck.

He was driven to pick up ‘his tools’ after watching reports on television from the war-torn nation.

“You become aware of the events that are unfolding there. So, as I sat back, I said I would love to be a part, I would love to do something. I would love to do more than just sit back and watch,” said Kluck.

The background is the Ukrainian color of their flag. So when I did all of that, it kind of resonated with me, that this was a strong powerful piece. It has a good message,” explained Kluck.

While the world and others right here in our area may wonder what they can do? This longtime creator of the art is doing his small part, to provide some help to those in desperate need.

“It’s a statement of the facts that are happening there and it’s a statement of hope,” said Kluck.

For information on how to purchase his art, ‘Sending Ukraine’s is available at Joe Kluck’s website, then go to his ‘Etsy shop. One-hundred percent of profits is going to Ukraine relief.