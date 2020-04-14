Local army chaplain inducted into Army Women’s Foundation Hall of Fame

HUNTINGTON MILLS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Chaplain Colonel Karen Meeker is a Huntington Mills native who was recently inducted into the the Army Women’s Foundation Hall of Fame.

She is making history as one of the first female army chaplains to be inducted into this hall of fame.

Meeker says she knew at a young age that she wanted to serve in the ministry and decided she was going to pursue it in the military when she was in high school.

She received her undergraduate degree from Bucknell University and attained her Masters of Divinity from Harvard Divinity School. Meeker enlisted in the army in 1986.

