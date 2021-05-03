Local animal shelters discuss what to do with stray kitten litters

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Shelters and rescues are filled with cats that have been surrendered. Now kitten season is upon us, and that won’t help.

Kittens have been dumped outside Griffin Pond Animal shelter and Rescue Warriors Cat Rescue because people don’t want to take responsibility for them.

Eyewitness News reporter Revathi Janaswamy spoke with both rescue facilities about what to do if you find a stray litter of cats.