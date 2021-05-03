Local animal shelters discuss what to do with stray kitten litters

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Shelters and rescues are filled with cats that have been surrendered. Now kitten season is upon us, and that won’t help.

Kittens have been dumped outside Griffin Pond Animal shelter and Rescue Warriors Cat Rescue because people don’t want to take responsibility for them.

Eyewitness News reporter Revathi Janaswamy spoke with both rescue facilities about what to do if you find a stray litter of cats.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos