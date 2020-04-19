Breaking News
Local animal shelter steps in to care for dog while owner battles COVID-19

PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA is helping a Shenandoah man take care of his dog while he is being treated for COVID-19.

Ruth Steinert took “Tyson” after the man was hospitalized. Tyson was home alone for 2 days but this is not considered a neglect case because the man had no one to take the dog in.

The staff at Ruth Steinert followed health guidelines to retrieve the dog. Tyson is expected to be reunited with his owner when he is released from the hospital.

Reporter Rachael Espaillat will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 6pm.

