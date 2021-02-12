Local American Legions stress importance of veteran resources

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania’s veteran population of more than 745,000 faces unique challenges. There are resources available and they seem to be helping issues at hand.

Vets come in all shapes, sizes and backgrounds. But no matter if you put in four years or 40 on active duty, six years or a lifetime in the reserve, when you get out, the world is that much different.

“The older veteran, younger veterans we all have issues and we’re going to need to group together and be a strong American Legion, the VFW is all of these veteran organizations,” said Cory linker, commander, American Legion Post 350, Nanticoke.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the number of veteran suicides a day across the nation has dropped from 22 to 20.

It is a small victory in a major issue facing those who have put their lives on the line or volunteered to leave home for God and country.

For those who make it back there are struggles to readjust to civilian life and having talked with countless veterans, there are many different organizations that can help in a myriad of ways whether the issue is financial, substance abuse or isolation, especially in today’s day and age, and even more so for our older and more vulnerable vets.

The push, more now than ever, is to make sure they all know where they can reach out and that they should.

“In this current climate we’re in, even with COVID. There are still so many organizations out there willing to help,” said David Ragan, president of Veteran’s Promise.

VA reports tell us that between 11 and 20 percent of younger generations of veterans face an uphill battle against things like PTSD. Whether you or someone you love is a marine, soldier, airman or sailor, there are resources available from a growing number of organizations.