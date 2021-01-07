Local activist speaks out about Capitol violence

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A local political activist who organized busloads of people to protest the Congressional certification of the presidential election is speaking out the day after chaos at the Capitol.

Frank Scavo led 200 people from Northeastern Pennsylvania to protest the voting process that ended with President Donald Trump losing reelection.

Scavo said he expected the protest to remain peaceful and was unaware at the time when the Capitol building was breached. He said no protesters from his group were involved in the violence.





Scavo said he regrets that some protesters stormed the Capitol building, but does not regret taking his group to Washington, D.C.

Scavo said he first learned of the violence that ensued through social media and decided to round up his group and head home yesterday around 4 p.m.

