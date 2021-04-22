Local activist Frank Scavo pleads not guilty to charges stemming from Capitol riot

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Frank Scavo from Old Forge entered a not guilty plea Wednesday via a zoom appearance in Federal Court in the District of Columbia, Scavo’s Attorney Ernie Preate confirms with Eyewitness News.

Scavo was charged earlier this year with four federal misdemeanor counts in connection with the January 6 riot at the Capitol Building. The charges include unlawful entry to federal property and disorderly conduct.

Scavo faces up to three years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines if convicted. Preate tells Eyewitness News they will fight the charges. The trial will be held in D.C., no date has been set.