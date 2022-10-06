EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The President and CEO of the Little League International World Series, Stephen D. Keener released a statement Thursday regarding Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Utah player who fell from a bunk bed and suffered a severe brain injury.

“I want to express, on behalf of the entire Little League International organization, how truly heartened we are that Easton Oliverson recently returned home, as he continues to recover with his family in Utah.

We care a great deal about this young boy and his family, and from the first moment when I visited with his father in the hospital, I shared my prayers for his recovery and continue to encourage everyone to keep Easton in their prayers, as well. I remain devastated and heartbroken by what he has gone through and we, as an organization, will continue to work to ensure that the safety and wellbeing of all our players remains at the forefront of our priorities.

At its core, Little League is a family and community organization, and we think of every player as our own. And despite the ongoing litigation, I, along with our Little League family across the world, will continue to support Easton, his family, and his community in any way we can.”

Stephen D. Keener, President and CEO of Little League International