Wolf administration proposes update to nursing home regulations, increasing hours of direct care

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam will be joined by fellow members of the Wolf Administration, advocacy groups and nursing home direct care workers and residents announced Wednesday to update nursing home regulations for the first time since 1999.

The administration proposed nursing home regulations focused on increasing the quality of care received by residents by increasing the minimum direct care hours by 1.4 more hours each day.

“Nursing home regulations have not been updated in nearly 25 years. Given the magnitude and importance of the regulations for more than 72,000 nursing home residents and their families, publishing the proposed updates in packages will allow each section the opportunity for appropriate feedback during the public comment period,” Beam said.

The department says it plans to submit the regulations once it moves through state’s regulatory review process. The regulations will apply only to the 692 licensed skilled nursing facilities regulated by the Department of Health.

Leading Age Pennsylvania released a statement following the announcement of the administration’s proposal reading: