HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, Director of Testing and Contact Tracing Michael Huff and Dr. Cynthia Chuang, chief of the Division of General Internal Medicine at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, are providing updates on COVID-19.

Members of the administration are said to discuss the effectiveness and safety of the COVD-19 vaccine.