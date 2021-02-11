LIVE: Wolf Administration discusses efforts to assist 65+ community with access to COVID-19 vaccine

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Wolf and Secretary Robert Torres of the Department of Aging shared how community-based solutions are helping Pennsylvanians 65 and older access the COVID-19 vaccine in a press conference Thursday.

Wolf highlighted the issues the state is facing as vaccine distribution is moving slower than the administration anticipated. One of the frustrations Harrisburg is facing, is getting older adults vaccinated.

The Department of Aging and local agencies on aging have launched initiatives to make the vaccination process easier on seniors. The administration stressed that keeping older adults connected will be key to providing those vaccinations in phase 1A.

“How well someone can use the internet should not determine when they get vaccinated,” Wolf said.

To do so, Secretary Torres discussed things his department is working on to get vaccines into the arms of older adults. Two statewide agencies, PACE and PA Link, are both assisting in this process.

Torres says PACE is reaching out to enrollees regarding getting a vaccine. The agency also has a designated a team of operators for scheduling vaccine appointments, as well as arranging transportation for those who need it.

PA Link is making similar strides, with a team working to schedule appointments, help navigate websites and provide transportation.

Secretary Torres commended Butler County for their success in vaccinating the senior population. They have created multiple programs and make vaccinations easier for older adults.

In Butler County, health officials are letting the public know what portion of the vaccines they have received are for older adults, and how many appointments are available, they are also providing appointment reminders. They are updating older adults every day. Secretary Torres said with this system, no senior in the county has missed a vaccine appointment.

While senior centers in the county have been closed during the pandemic. Staff from those facilities are helping seniors make appointments for a vaccine, reminding them of their appointments and check in on them prior to the appointment.