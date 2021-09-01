Wilkes-Barre city officials announce voluntary evacuations for residents along Solomon Creek

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mayor George Brown and his senior staff announced a voluntary evacuation in areas that abridge Solomon Creek in Wilkes-Barre.

Police, fire and DPW are going door-to-door in specific areas alerting residents of the voluntary evacuation. Those streets include:

· Horton St. between Bertel to Carey Ave.

· Carlisle from Horton St. to Carey Ave.

· Stark St.

· Sturdevant St.

· Cedar St.

· Huston St.

· Warren St.

· Covell St. between Division and Andover St.

· First few houses on Schuler and Andover St.

“We see that the creek is rising, and we see there is still la lot of rain coming at us. It was determined this is the safest measure to take with the impending weather we are getting for the rest of the day,” Mayor Brown said.



Solomon Creek just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday

The city says several hundred people could be affected by flood waters in this section of Wilkes-Barre. Officials are working on providing shelters for those who evacuate and don’t have a place to go, Brown said.

“You don’t have a lot of time to plan these things, it’s flash flooding,” said Chief Jay Delaney. “This is static, this has changed daily.”

City officials say this voluntary evacuation is phase one of their Ida plan. The city says phase two includes looking at areas that are more prone to flooding than others and ordering voluntary evacuations there.

As data comes in, the city says they will adapt and possibly widen evacuation areas.

“We don’t write the rules, Mother Nature does, we are adapting with what we are presented,” Delaney said.

Earlier Wednesday, the city shut down the Barney Street Bridge as a precautionary measure, between Horton and Brook Streets in south Wilkes-Barre.