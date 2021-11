HEPBURN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Pennsylvania State Police, officers from the Old Lycoming Police Department and Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation are searching for the property for the possible buried remains for two of the three minor children of Marie Snyder, according to investigators.

On September 10th Lycoming Children and Youth began investigating Snyder on alleged neglect of the youngest child, a 7-year-old boy.