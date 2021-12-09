Buffalo Starbucks becomes first location in America to unionize

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Starbucks employees at the Elmwood Village location unionized in a historic vote Thursday, becoming the first of nearly 9,000 company-owned stores in America to do so.

The National Labor Relations Board revealed the results of the mail-in vote over Zoom Thursday for three Buffalo-area stores that sought to unionize. The Camp Road Location in Hamburg appears on the brink of unionizing as well, though there are contested votes that will need to be resolved in the coming days or weeks. The union drive was defeated at Camp Road location in Hamburg.

Elmwood votes: Yes 19, No 8. Elmwood Village is the first Starbucks in America to unionize. No votes were challenged.

Starbucks was represented on the call by attorneys Alan Model and Erik Hult. The workers were represented by Ian Hayes.

The vote was conducted by mail and results were counted Thursday afternoon via Zoom. The National Labor Relations Board mailed ballots to workers at three local stores on Nov. 10 and the ballots needed to be received by Wednesday.

Three other local Starbucks stores — Sheridan Drive and Bailey Avenue in Amherst, Walden Avenue and Anderson Road in Cheektowaga, and a Depew location at Transit and French roads — are taking steps to unionize but have not yet held a vote.

Starbucks sought to have the market vote en masse, but that challenge was not granted and stores were allowed to vote individually.

The Starbucks locations seeking unionization are shown in a map below.

The Starbucks locations are the second local coffee chain to seek unionization, following Spot Coffee’s unionization vote in 2019.

