LIVE: Trump impeachment trial day 2

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continues in the Senate Wednesday, just weeks after President Joe Biden took office following the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

On Tuesday afternoon, after hearing arguments on constitutionality from both sides, the Senate voted 56-44 that it is constitutional to try a former president on impeachment charges. Republican Sens. Cassidy, Toomey, Sasse, Romney, Collins, and Murkowski joined all Democratic senators in voting yes. The trial will proceed Wednesday, resuming at noon EST.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Trump on Jan. 13 on a single charge of inciting insurrection, focusing on a speech he made to supporters shortly before the D.C. riot.

Now, nine Democratic House lawmakers who will serve as prosecutors hope to persuade members of the 100-seat Senate to convict the former president. If they’re successful, it could pave the way for lawmakers to bar Trump from holding public office again.

A two-thirds majority of the 100-member Senate would have to support the charge to convict Trump, meaning 17 Republicans would need to join all 50 Democrats in backing it. Only six Republican senators voted Tuesday afternoon that the trial was constitutional.

NewsNation will livestream the impeachment trial in a player above daily.

Impeachment trial: TUESDAY, FEB. 9 – FRIDAY, FEB. 12

Senators met as jurors Tuesday for the impeachment trial.

After the House approved the sole charge of “incitement of insurrection,” Trump became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. He’s also the first to face trial after leaving office.House impeaches Pres. Trump on incitement of insurrection charge

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a bipartisan resolution Monday afternoon to govern the structure and timing of this week’s impeachment trial.

“All parties have agreed to a structure that will ensure a fair and honest Senate impeachment trial of the former president,” Schumer said.

The resolution lays out the following rules:

Tuesday, Feb. 9: Up to four hours equally divided between the House impeachment managers and Trump’s counsel to present arguments on the constitutionality of the trial. Following these arguments, the Senate voted at a simple majority threshold on whether the chamber has jurisdiction under the Constitution to try former President Trump. A majority voted in favor of the constitutionality of the trial; it will proceed under the provisions of the resolution as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 10 : Beginning at noon EST, House managers will have 16 hours over two days to make their arguments, as will the defense. Each side must use their time over no greater than two days, and each day's presentation will not exceed eight hours.

: Beginning at noon EST, House managers will have 16 hours over two days to make their arguments, as will the defense. Each side must use their time over no greater than two days, and each day’s presentation will not exceed eight hours. Following presentations from both sides, there will be equal time for senators’ questions and for closing arguments and an opportunity for the Senate to hold deliberations, for a total of four hours.

Following the Senator question period, there will be four hours divided equally for arguments on whether the Senate will consider motions to subpoena witnesses and documents, if so requested. If the Senate votes in favor, then motions to subpoena witnesses or documents will be in order, and the Senate will vote on any such motions.

If witnesses or documents are subpoenaed, both parties can depose witnesses and conduct discovery.

For closing arguments, up to four hours equally divided between the House impeachment managers and defense.

At the conclusion of closing arguments and, if requested, deliberation time for senators, the Senate will vote on the article of impeachment, which is a single charge of incitement of insurrection.

If the Senate votes to convict, they will proceed to a vote on whether he is qualified to further hold office.

“If the president is convicted, we will proceed to a vote on whether he is qualified to enjoy an office of honor, trust or profit under the United States,” Schumer said, noting that “the structure we have agreed to is imminently fair.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also said on the Senate floor Monday afternoon the structure has been approved by both former President Trump’s legal team and the House managers because it “preserves due process and the rights of both sides” and “will give senators as jurors ample time to review the case and the arguments that each side will present.”