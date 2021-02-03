Governor Wolf gives 2021 budget address

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf will virtually deliver his budget address to update Pennsylvanians on the state of the commonwealth and lay out his budget plan for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Governor Wolf said in his address that he believes that Pennsylvanians are facing too many barriers The governor wants to lower barriers for working families. Governor Wolf’s budget plan will cut taxes for working families and businesses, while investing more money in education and workforce development.