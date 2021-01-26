Wolf administration provides COVID-19 update, update on statewide vaccination

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Today, Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam, Acting Interim Physician General Dr. Wendy Braund and PEMA Director Randy Padfield to provide an update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

The Wolf administration discussed the limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine, across the nation.

Vaccine providers have administered vaccines to a total of 605,633 people, including 473,449 people who have received their first dose and 132,184 who have received two doses.

Pennsylvania will receive 143,275 first doses of vaccine and 137,625 second doses of vaccine this week, bringing the total doses the commonwealth has received to more than 1.5 million total doses of vaccine.

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam advised Pennsylvanian’s to know when it is their turn to receive the vaccine, to keep the process moving forward. The Department of Health provided a breakdown of the phases the state will be taking, and which groups of people fall in which phase.

“We want to ensure that the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient, which is why we are taking a phased approach. This way we can make sure the most vulnerable residents can get vaccinated now,” Beam said.

PEMA is working with the Department of Health to ensure that plans will be ready to execute as vaccines become more readily available.

“Like many people, we look forward to the day that we have sufficient COVID vaccine doses for everyone who wants one,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “When that day comes, PEMA and our federal and county partners will be ready to open vaccination clinics that meet the needs of the diverse communities across the state.”