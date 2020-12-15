HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf held a news conference and was joined by PEMA Director Randy Padfield, PSP Director of Bureau of Patrol Maj. Bruce Williams, PennDOT Dep. Sec. for Highway Administration Melissa Batula and Turnpike Chief Operating Officer Craig Shuey.

The news conference discussed the state’s preparedness for the impending winter weather, accompanied with the first week of coronavirus vaccine distribution.

Multiple agencies have a hand in winter weather preparedness, but also have a hand in seeing that vaccines are transported and distributed during the upcoming winter storm.

Governor Wolf reassured Pennsylvanians that all agencies involved are ready and prepared for this winter storm. Wolf said these agencies address winter weather challenges year in and year out.

Operation Warp Speed is coordinating with the state, local governments and other stakeholders to provide support to ensure the vaccine arrives at its designated destination.

“It is more important now because we are in the middle of this pandemic, a public health crisis —that they respond swiftly to keep roads safe and respond to accidents,” said Governor Wolf.

The Pennsylvania State Police will actively keep traffic flowing on highways, respond to collisions and motorists in need of assistance and continue to respond to all other emergencies that do not stop because of a storm. PSP Director of Bureau of Patrol Maj. Bruce Williams urged those in the commonwealth to stay home, and if it is necessary to leave home, travel slowly and safely.

PennDOT Dep. Sec. for Highway Administration Melissa Batula said staff will ensure that vehicles carrying vaccinations will get to their destinations swiftly and safely. Batula also urged residents to utilize PA 511 to track road conditions.

This week marked the beginning of coronavirus vaccine distribution. Governor Tom Wolf said 970,500 doses of the vaccine will be distributed to 66 of 67 Pennsylvania counties.

Seven additional hospitals in the commonwealth received vaccines Tuesday. Those hospitals include Geisinger Wyoming Valley in Wilkes-Barre, Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital in Lewistown, Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, Doylestown Hospital in Doylestown, WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, UPMC- Presbyterian Hospital, in Pittsburgh and Titusville Area Hospital, in Titusville.

Governor Tom Wolf said, as of now, they do not intend on making changes according to the forecast for further vaccine distribution. These distributions are run through Operation Warp Speed which has contingency plans if changes need to me made. Adjustments will be made if necessary.

As of Tuesday, a small number of deliveries have been made, PEMA Director Padfield said. There are about seven or eight deliveries slated for tomorrow and more deliveries scheduled for Thursday. PEMA will enlist National Guard members to assist in vaccine distribution during this winter storm.