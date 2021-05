WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf is at G.A.R. Memorial Junior & Senior High School in Wilkes-Barre announcing a new cost savings estimate from bipartisan legislation that holds underperforming charter schools accountable to provide a quality education and protects taxpayers by controlling risking costs.

Gov. Wolf is expected to speak at 11:15 a.m.