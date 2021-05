PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Do you know the reason for Memorial Day? Eyewitness News asked veterans at the Shopa Davey VFW Post #6082 what is the meaning of the holiday.

"What comes to mind is freedom, and the veterans that came before us, who made the supreme and ultimate sacrifice," said Peter Puhalla, Sr., Commander, Shopa Davey VFW post #6082.