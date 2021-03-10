LIVE: DOH explains COVID-19 vaccine allocation in Northeastern Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Department of Health Communications Director Barry Ciccocioppo hosted a virtual media briefing on Wednesday to explain the COVID-19 vaccination allocation in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Ciccocioppo discussed the mass vaccination site at Hanover Area High School, saying the Department of Health did not have a hand in the operation. The booked appointments were handled by Walmart and the federal government, as well as the Area Agencies on Aging. They did not have oversight of this specific location.

Ciccocioppo was asked about the lagging of vaccine administration in Monroe County. Ciccocioppo said the department is working with PEMA to set up community clinics to provide more vaccines to the areas that need it most.

While many are coming from surrounding counties and larger cities and areas to get a vaccine, in terms of restricted access, the vaccine is provided by the federal government and Ciccocioppo says Pennsylvania has decided not to restrict access to the vaccine.

The department says it wants to get the vaccine to residents in the most convenient way possible, and to do this they will set up many of these community clinics so there will be plenty of vaccines coming to local areas.

At the same time, when there are more vaccines available, the state has a large network of providers who will be getting vaccines and will make getting vaccinated more convenient.

There are plans in the state’s vaccine rollout to have a mass vaccination clinic’s across the state and specifically in Luzerne County. Ciccocioppo said he could not speak to location and date for when this vaccination will take place.

While frustrations remain high for receiving a vaccine in NEPA, Ciccocioppo assured that the state ranks 6th by the Centers for Disease Control for allocation and administration of COVID-19 vaccines. The state is set to receive 254,000 doses this week.

This number is based off of providers in the state and how many doses were requested. Ciccocioppo says providers requested more than 400,000 doses, but supply is much lower than demand.

This number is 12,000 more doses than the state received last week. The amount of vaccine that comes into the state varies by the week.

Ciccocioppo said the department is working to find the best strategy for getting counties vaccines, as other counties continue to receive more than others. Ciccocioppo said that some of this allocation began in December, when other counties were more equipped than others to house the Pfizer vaccine which requires strict cold storage.

Specifically in Monroe County, Ciccocioppo said he needs to look into providers in the area that may not have wanted Pfizer vaccines, or there may not be providers that have capability to store Pfizer.

Ciccocioppo understands frustrations surrounding getting a vaccine and encourages all Pennsylvanian’s to utilize the Your Turn Tool through the Department of Health.