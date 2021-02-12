Dept. of Health issues order for expediting vaccine administration

Jill Johnson adminsters the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Sharee Livingston, an OB-GYN with UPMC Lititz. UPMC frontline workers receive the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg hospital, December 18, 2020. (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam and Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Lindsey Mauldin are hosting a virtual media briefing to provide a COVID-19 vaccine update in Pennsylvania.

During the briefing, Beam issued an order for vaccine providers’ administration of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that Pennsylvanians are vaccinated as quickly as possible. Governor Wolf has signed the order.

Vaccine providers may have their allocation of first doses reduced, or temporarily suspended, if they fail to comply with the new guidance.

According to the Department of Health, the updated requirements for vaccine providers include:

At a minimum, vaccine providers must administer 80 percent of their first doses of vaccine received within seven days of receipt of those doses.

Vaccine providers must follow all requirements and recommendations in the COVID-19 Interim Vaccination Plan .

. Vaccine providers must adhere to the current phase of Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout, as defined by the department .

. Vaccine providers giving a two-dose vaccine shall provide the COVID-19 vaccine reminder card with a date for a return appointment for the second dose of vaccine.

Vaccine providers giving a two-dose vaccine must make every appropriate effort to ensure available appointments for second doses, including, but not limited to, designating appointment times for second doses or scheduling second doses at the time of first dose administration, or both.

Vaccine providers must have both an online and a phone-based registration system for direct appointment scheduling. Information on these systems must be made available to the department so it can be posted online.

The DOH says vaccine providers must report the following:

Vaccinations and the information required by the Order Requiring Reporting of Data Related to Each Administration of an Immunization for COVID-19 , dated December 15, 2020, on each vaccine administered, including race and ethnicity of the recipient, whether or not the recipient is connected to the vaccine provider.

, dated December 15, 2020, on each vaccine administered, including race and ethnicity of the recipient, whether or not the recipient is connected to the vaccine provider. Within 24 hours of receipt of inventory or administration of a vaccine, vaccine providers shall report: Receipt of shipments of COVID-19 immunization inventory; Reduction in inventory levels as vaccines are administered; and Reconciliation of inventory levels.



The DOH says if a vaccine provider doesn’t administer 80 percent of its first doses within seven days of receiving those doses, the provider will still be able to receive second doses.

The department may grant a provider extra time to meet the 80 percent goal if the vaccine provider informs the department of whatever issue impacted the vaccine administration.