Dept. of Health announces launch of COVID-19 vaccine app

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Department of Health Senior Advisor Lindsey Mauldin is hosting a virtual media briefing and providing an update on COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania.

During the briefing, Mauldin announced the launch of the “Your Turn” vaccine eligibility app. The app is designed to help Pennsylvanians understand where they fall in the vaccine prioritization and to be alerted when it is their turn to schedule an appointment for the vaccine.

“Your Turn” will be used for determining eligibility for receiving a COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and will replace the current eligibility quiz on the Department of Health’s website.

“Since all seniors are currently eligible to be vaccinated, Pennsylvanians younger than 65 can use this tool to determine if it is their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “When it is your turn, we will direct you on how to find a vaccine provider. If it is not your turn yet, you will be able to enter contact information to receive updates about vaccine distribution in Pennsylvania and for us to let you know when it is your turn to get vaccinated.”

Vaccine eligibility is based on recommendations by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices which have been implemented in the state’s COVID-19 Interim Vaccination Plan.

If someone does not have internet access or is unable to use the “Your Turn” app, they can call 877-PA-HEALTH to determine eligibility.