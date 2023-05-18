KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne Intermediate Unit held their sixteenth Annual Field Day Thursday.

The event brought hundreds of students with disabilities together from Wyoming and Luzerne counties.

Over eight hundred students were registered to attend, and organizers expected over fifteen hundred people in total.

The day included carnival games, field events like long jumps and softball throws, plus plenty of food and drinks for families and students in attendance.

“It’s not about competition everybody leaves here a winner. That’s what’s great about the day. That’s why we bring people like Benergy here, Ben Hartranft, here, with us today to talk to these kids about they were all unique, we all have abilities, and were all special. It’s a really great day you can see it in the kids’ faces and you can see it in the volunteers’ faces,” said Doctor Anthony Grieco, Executive Director of Luzerne Intermediate 18.

It was the first time in four years they’ve been able to hold the event due to the pandemic and were excited to bring the community together again