PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— It’s a sure sign Saint Patrick’s Parade season is here. The Pittston Memorial Library was the scene today for the annual Little Miss and Little Mister Leprechaun Contest.

Children ages three to seven were eligible to participate. Each contestant had to answer questions about leprechauns and the Pittston Saint Patrick’s Parade.

At stake? A sash and a trophy for one lucky girl and one lucky boy who will be able to ride in next weekend’s parade in Pittston.

“I like how it brings our community together I like to see the little kids they’re dressed up so cute and they are so festive and they are very funny with their answers,” said Sarah Donahue, co-chair of the Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade Committee.

“I never was in it before and this is my first year being in it,” Colton Mininger, 2023 Little Mister Leprechaun.

That’s your new little mister leprechaun.

Joining him will be the 2023 Little Miss Leprechaun, Madison Halat when the parade steps up next Saturday morning, 3/4, at 11:30 a.m. in Pittston.