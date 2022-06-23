WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Each year the Little League World Series welcomes its photo contest that draws thousands of participants from all over the world.

Typically there’s a theme, but this year they’re asking folks to share photos that show the many ways they celebrate the Little League World Series in their communities.

The contest runs from June 6th, the anniversary of the first Little League game, until August 1st.

So far, they’ve already received about 2,000 photos.

The winners will have their photos shared across the Little League World Series social media, during the Little League World Series games, and in their museum.

To learn more about submissions and qualifications, go to the Little League World Series website.