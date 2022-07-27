WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A few weeks ago, a vehicle crashed into the ‘World of Little League Museum’ in South Williamsport.

They had to temporarily close while repairs were made, but now they’re preparing to reopen. Just in time for the games.

The museum will be open to the public again on Friday, July 29 at 9:00 a.m. The organization is gearing up for the return of international teams and wanted to be sure visitors could enjoy the museum during the games.











“Especially with the Little League World Series coming around the corner, which is our big, excting, fun time that we all look forward to. Getting the opportunity to show the museum with everybody is going to be great,” said Adam Thompson the Director of the Little League World Series Museum.

Over these next couple of days, they will be touching up a few exhibits and loading the merchandise back into their store. They’re currently closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but once the world series arrives, they will extend their hours.