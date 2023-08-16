WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s time for America’s favorite past time. Thousands of people are in Lycoming County for the annual Little League World Series.

The opening ceremony was held on Wednesday and the games officially started.

28/22 Sports reporter Nick Zelaya visited for opening day.

Zelaya first reports on the Rhode Island vs. Nevada game. Zelaya states that 20 teams from 11 different countries came out for the opening ceremony, including a team from Sydney, Australia.

“We’ve got nothing like this back home. People tell you how good it is but until you’re here, it’s amazing. It hasn’t really started yet. So the boys are very pumped. We’ve been to a few places the boys wanted to go to Dick’s which is obviously pretty famous over here. We don’t have it. I don’t think we got it back home,” said Brad Abel, Australia’s manager.

“It’s awesome. It’s been my dream for a very long since 2016 when my dad coached you know it’s been awesome watching,” stated Australia player Beau Stockdale.

“As a coach, you want to fulfill the kid’s dream, and this is basically the like a heaven, that baseball heaven for the kids. And he’s, he always wanted make sure the kids had that kind of feeling that we finally made it,” explained Cheng-Ta Lee, Asia Pacific manager.

Next, Zelaya discusses the history of the Little League World Series, highlighting a country represented in Williamsport for the first time ever this year.

The Little League World Series has been the premier youth tournament since 1947. Over the years, it’s added more international teams, and this year features one country who are in Williamsport for the first time: Cuba.

The country has produced some of the best current MLB players, including Yordan Alvarez of the Astros, Aroldis Chapman of the Rangers, and Randy Arozarena for the Rays. So now the next generation of Cuban players are at the World Series looking to win some games, but also soak in the moment of representing their country in front of thousands.

“That’s a wonderful experience to be here for the kids, most of them or all of them. That’s the first time that they are out of Cuba. So they’re enjoying the time here and we are we are going to keep enjoying the time they’re going to be playing game by game. And then as as the winds come here, we’re going to be if we have all of those wins, we’re going to be on the finals,” said Vladimir Vargas, Cuba’s manager.

Zelaya then spoke with some teams’ managers throughout his time at the Williamsport celebration, including the coach of Media, Pennsylvania’s team.

It’s been a packed first day in Williamsport. The opening ceremonies kicked off the tournament with all 20 teams taking the field at Volunteer Stadium this morning. Zelaya talked with coaches from Cuba, Australia, the Chinese Taipei team, and also Tom Bradley, Media Pennsylvania’s manager.

The Media team wraps up day one Wednesday night in its first game against Needville, Texas. Bradley’s group dominated the state tournament with their biggest challenge coming against the Back Mountain team, but now that they’re representing the Mid-Atlantic, his team needs to lock in and do their job on the diamond Wednesday night.

“Well, we’ve won all different kinds of games. I mean, in the state tournament, we want a four, three game that was really tight against Back Mountain. That was a really well-coached team and good players and stuff. It was a battle and stuff and then we had some blowouts and stuff and then, you know, the championship game. We were expecting a really close game and we just had an update in their pitching and stuff and we were we played great defensively. Austin pitched awesome and we just got it done. That’s all we kept saying, do your job. And that’s all don’t try and one person win. Don’t win it with one swing. Don’t try and, like, make the diving catch. Without knowing what the situation is. If you know pre-pitch planning, you know what’s going on before the pitch is thrown, you know where you’re going with it. That’s the key is everybody does their job and as a team will succeed,” said Bradley.

Bradley also told Zelaya that Back Mountain was one of the most respectful teams they played to get to Williamsport. When Media’s Chase D’ambrosio hurt his arm, the entire Back Mountain team went to check on him in the dugout and they’ve supported this Media group all the way up to this point with game one in just under an hour.