WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the event that brings thousands from across the world to the keystone state.

The Little League World Series gets underway and the festivities kick off Monday with the 17th annual “Grand Slam Parade.”

28/22 News is on West Fourth and Susquehanna Street where the Grand Slam Parade will be underway, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Surrounding road closures are in place as the parade will proceed east to the intersection of West Fourth and Market Streets.

The parade will run through 8 p.m. Friday and will feature the 20 little league teams participating this year.

Organizations like ‘Variety the Children’s Charity’ are also walking in the parade.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday and the series runs through August 27.

Another highlight will be the “Little League Classic” between the Phillies and the Nationals which will take place at “Bowman Field” Sunday night.

Stick with 28/22 News where we’ll be live all throughout the day showcasing different organizations and teams in today’s parade.