Little League World Series 2021 Grand Slam Parade canceled

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Lycoming County Visitors Bureau announced on Wednesday that they will not be holding the 2021 Grand Slam Parade this August.

They say since the Little League Baseball is proceeding with this year’s Little League World Series in keeping the Little League players at the complex, the parade would not be viable without their participation.

According to the press release, Williamsport Welcomes the World will still be held with changes to this year’s event including it being moved up one week to the first Friday of the series and will only run as a two-day event (Friday and Saturday) before the MLB Little League Baseball classic held on Sunday.

