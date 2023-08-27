SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Little League World Series star pitcher made her return to South Williamsport.

Davis became the first girl to win a Little League World Series game that year, and the first girl to pitch a shutout during the competition.

Now 22 years old, Davis appeared today at the Little League World Series and shared advice for kids, especially girls.

“There’s going to be a lot of people that don’t want you to do what you want to do. There’s going to be a lot of people that tell you no, so to always keep working because the only person that can stop you from your dreams is you, so just keep working hard, put your head down and, you know, prove them wrong,” Davis explained.

Davis graduated from college in May, and was hired as an intern in the Los Angeles Dodgers video production department.

She says she’d like to pursue a career connected to baseball.