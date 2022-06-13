WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For the first time in decades the Little League International Congress was held in Lycoming County.

The last time the Little League International Congress came to the area was in 1989. District administrators, the highest level of volunteers, say they look forward to this event and helping with new policies for the league.

The Little league International Congress is a long weekend filled with panel discussions and presentations. It draws about 1,000 volunteers from across the globe every 4 years.









The Congress votes on different policies and programs to help improve the league for its players.

“We’ve had some good discussions, good panel discussions during the weekend. Some new programs that little league is going to bring out in the future,” explained Travis Young, District Administrator of Arkansas.

Travis Young has been a District Administrator for 30 years and says it’s all about making the games accessible for kids from all walks of life.

“When I became a da, that was one of the things I was going to make an opportunity for is as many kids to play baseball as possible. Give them an opportunity that I didn’t have growing up,” Young added.

Another da traveled all the way from Curacao and enjoys being a voice for the little league teams in his country.











“My kid played baseball in little league and little league is something big in Curacao. As you know, Curacao went 9 times in a row to the world series,” said Urny Floram, District administrator from Curacao.

The attendants learned about some possible changes for the league and will be voting in the next 2 weeks. Floram has his fingers crossed for Curacao this year and will continue to volunteer in the years ahead.

“It’s very big for the kids. It’s a big show, it’s fun, it’s like a dream coming to Williamsport,” Floram stated.

The last day of the conference ended with the chairman’s celebration and the challenger’s game. The 75 Little League World Series games are from August 17 through the 28.