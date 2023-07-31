SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local Little League field received generous donations earlier Monday, all with the idea to make the facility more inclusive.

The Little League field in South Scranton is where the adaptive team plays, but it does not have the facilities for some of the players’ needs.

On Monday, the donations the team received has them one step closer to making their field more inclusive.

A real-life field of dreams is getting put to use in south Scranton, giving everybody the chance to round the bases.

“Everybody should have an opportunity to play and participate in the great American sport, baseball,” said President of Play Ball Puerto Rico Bernie Strenecky.

Harmon Field is home to the Lackawanna County Challenger Little League, a division that lets those with physical and mental challenges take a swing at the ball.

On Monday, the team was gifted gently used baseball equipment from a national non-profit.

“The mayor said, ‘We know you’re all over the world with that. Would you ever consider helping Scranton?’ and I said ‘the day will come, we’ll be able to do that,’ and this is the day,” said Strenecky.

The organization was also awarded $500 from the Rotary Club of Scranton and $4,500 from Hillerich and Bradsby Company, better known as the makers of the famous “Louisville Slugger” bat.

“We’re just really excited to be here and be a part of helping these kids. This is the great American pastime, so we believe everybody should be able to play and we’re happy to have a part in that,” said Hillerich and Bradsby Company Employee Engagement Manager Belle Taylor.

The money will go toward building a clubhouse so players with urgent medical needs can be helped without leaving the field.

Something that means the world to those cheering the players on from afar.

“This community specifically does an amazing job in rallying around those families and those children and giving them that opportunity and there needs to be more of that,” Taylor explained.

“The whole goal here of challenger league is to give our kids with special abilities the opportunity that they deserve to, you know, play and have fun as well,” said Lackawanna County Challenger Little League President and Coach Brian Jenkins.

The athletes are also grateful for those who are not only supporting them but the sport that they love.

“It feels wonderful when you can donate some money and help another person,” said Lackawanna County Challenger Little League Outfielder Logan Jenkins.

The Hillerich and Bradsby Company also created a custom baseball bat that they will be selling to continue to raise money for the clubhouse.