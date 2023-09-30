WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local foundation had its annual big fundraiser Saturday night and everyone came out a winner.

The “Little Eric’s Foundation” held a big game night at the Wilkes-Barre Holiday Inn – East Mountain, rolling out a casino-themed event where everyone was playing for a cure.

The organization works to fund pediatric and brain cancer research, as well as help local families with a child going through treatment.

Founded by the parents of 14-year-old, Eric Speicher Jr., who died from brain cancer in 2013.

The fundraiser included numerous casino games, multiple raffle prizes, and some fine food. Eric’s parents are happy to host a fun event in his memory but say it’s become more than that.

“We decided to do a game night because our son Eric loved to play cards so that’s kind of how the whole game night came about, so yea we just wanted to honor him in a fun way,” said Jessica Speicher, Mother, and President of Little Eric’s Foundation.

“We’re doing it in his memory, but we’re doing it for all the kids still battling cancer or will find out tomorrow they have cancer,” explained Eric Speicher Sr., Father and Vice President of Little Eric’s Foundation.

According to one board member the foundation has raised over $350,000 for research and helped 35 families over the past eight years.