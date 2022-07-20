EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With temperatures expected to be in the 90s through this weekend, many people in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are looking for ways to cool off.

Here’s a list of places in our area where you can beat the heat:

LUZERNE COUNTY:

Coal Street Splash Pad at Coal Street Park in Wilkes-Barre

Kingston Community Pool

Forty Fort Community Pool

Frances Slocum State Park Pool – The Frances Slocum swimming pool will be open Thursday through Monday if weather and staffing levels permit, but will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Conyngham Valley Civic Organization

LACKAWANNA COUNTY:

Stay connected about Scranton City pools on the Scranton Parks & Rec Facebook Page

Novembrino Splash Pad

Connell Park Pool

Weston Park Pool

Weston Field Pool

Montage Mountain Water Park

Monroe County:

Stroudsburg Borough Pool

Tropical Pool

Lycoming County:

Loyalsock Community Swim Pool

Schuylkill County:

JFK Memorial Pool Pottsville

Minersville Community Pool

Pine Grove Community Pool

Tri-Valley Community Pool Hegins