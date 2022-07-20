EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With temperatures expected to be in the 90s through this weekend, many people in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are looking for ways to cool off.
Here’s a list of places in our area where you can beat the heat:
LUZERNE COUNTY:
Coal Street Splash Pad at Coal Street Park in Wilkes-Barre
Frances Slocum State Park Pool – The Frances Slocum swimming pool will be open Thursday through Monday if weather and staffing levels permit, but will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Conyngham Valley Civic Organization
LACKAWANNA COUNTY:
Stay connected about Scranton City pools on the Scranton Parks & Rec Facebook Page
- Novembrino Splash Pad
- Connell Park Pool
- Weston Park Pool
- Weston Field Pool
Monroe County:
Lycoming County:
Schuylkill County:
JFK Memorial Pool Pottsville
Tri-Valley Community Pool Hegins