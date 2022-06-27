EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The yearly Independence Day celebrations are approaching quickly. As you begin to plan your holiday weekend, check this list to see where and what time you can find a firework display near you:
FRIDAY, JULY 1 :
- Abington’s Rotary Fireworks. Held at the Abington Heights Middle School, event opens at 5:00 p.m.
- Eastburg’s Big Bang Fireworks. On Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg from 5:45 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Those looking to attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
SATURDAY, JULY 2:
- North Pocono Fireworks Extravaganza. Held at North Pocono football field, gates open at 6:00 p.m.
- City View Park in Hazleton will hold an Independence Day Celebration beginning at 4:00 p.m. Fireworks will close out the night around 9:45 p.m.
- Fireworks Celebration held at Honesdale Central Park. The fireworks will begin at dusk. It is free to attend but donations are accepted.
- Deer Lake fireworks show will take place at dusk.
- At Crispin Field in Berwick fireworks will start around dusk.
SUNDAY, JULY 3:
- Scrantastic Spectacular & Fireworks Show. Taking place at Lackawanna County Court House in downtown Scranton. Events start at 4:00 p.m.
- Lake Ariel Fireworks Display will be held at Lake Ariel Beach. Fireworks will set off at dusk.
- Fourth of July Celebration at the Skytop Lodge will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks at dusk. There is a $10 charge for non-resort guests.
- Tunkhannock High School football field. Fireworks at dusk, it is recommended that attendees bring chairs and bug spray.
- At the Frackville Little League/Softball Complex on West High Street fireworks will kick off at dusk
MONDAY, JULY 4:
- Fireworks over Lake Wallenpaupack will kick off around 9:15 p.m. For an added layer of patriotism, music will be broadcasted by Bold Gold Media’s Classic Hits 105.3. Parking and seating are available at the Wallenpaupack High School.
- At Millville Little League Field a fireworks display is planned to start around 10:00 p.m.
- An Independence Day firework display will be held at Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark. The events will start at 5:00 p.m. with fireworks at dusk. There is a $12 cost to park.
- Wilkes-Barre Old-Fashion Fourth of July Celebration. The day-long event will be held at Kirby Park. Fireworks are free but other activities may have a cost.
- Watsontown will hold its July 4th celebration, the day will start at 11:30 a.m. and have parades, music, and fireworks to close the night.
- Silver Springs Ranch in Harvey’s Lake will hold their Independence Day celebration starting at noon. The day will close out with fireworks.
- Montrose’s July 4th Celebration will be a day-long event. Offering breakfast, vendors, races, a parade, and fireworks at dusk. The day will start at 8:00 a.m.
- Bloomsburg Fair Grounds will have a firework displace beginning at 9:00 p.m.
