EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The yearly Independence Day celebrations are approaching quickly. As you begin to plan your holiday weekend, check this list to see where and what time you can find a firework display near you:

FRIDAY, JULY 1 :

Abington’s Rotary Fireworks. Held at the Abington Heights Middle School, event opens at 5:00 p.m.

Eastburg’s Big Bang Fireworks. On Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg from 5:45 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Those looking to attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

SATURDAY, JULY 2:

North Pocono Fireworks Extravaganza. Held at North Pocono football field, gates open at 6:00 p.m.

City View Park in Hazleton will hold an Independence Day Celebration beginning at 4:00 p.m. Fireworks will close out the night around 9:45 p.m.

Fireworks Celebration held at Honesdale Central Park. The fireworks will begin at dusk. It is free to attend but donations are accepted.

Deer Lake fireworks show will take place at dusk.

At Crispin Field in Berwick fireworks will start around dusk.

SUNDAY, JULY 3:

Scrantastic Spectacular & Fireworks Show. Taking place at Lackawanna County Court House in downtown Scranton. Events start at 4:00 p.m.

Lake Ariel Fireworks Display will be held at Lake Ariel Beach. Fireworks will set off at dusk.

Fourth of July Celebration at the Skytop Lodge will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks at dusk. There is a $10 charge for non-resort guests.

Tunkhannock High School football field. Fireworks at dusk, it is recommended that attendees bring chairs and bug spray.

At the Frackville Little League/Softball Complex on West High Street fireworks will kick off at dusk

Lake Ariel will celebrate the Fourth of July with a fireworks display set to start around dusk.

MONDAY, JULY 4:

Fireworks over Lake Wallenpaupack will kick off around 9:15 p.m. For an added layer of patriotism, music will be broadcasted by Bold Gold Media’s Classic Hits 105.3. Parking and seating are available at the Wallenpaupack High School.

At Millville Little League Field a fireworks display is planned to start around 10:00 p.m.

An Independence Day firework display will be held at Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark. The events will start at 5:00 p.m. with fireworks at dusk. There is a $12 cost to park.

Wilkes-Barre Old-Fashion Fourth of July Celebration. The day-long event will be held at Kirby Park. Fireworks are free but other activities may have a cost.

Watsontown will hold its July 4th celebration, the day will start at 11:30 a.m. and have parades, music, and fireworks to close the night.

Silver Springs Ranch in Harvey’s Lake will hold their Independence Day celebration starting at noon. The day will close out with fireworks.

Montrose’s July 4th Celebration will be a day-long event. Offering breakfast, vendors, races, a parade, and fireworks at dusk. The day will start at 8:00 a.m.

Bloomsburg Fair Grounds will have a firework displace beginning at 9:00 p.m.

If you know of any Fourth of July fireworks celebrations that aren’t listed here, email us at newsdesk@pahomepage.com.