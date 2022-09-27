EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— With dropping temperatures and leaves changing, the fall equinox on September 22 marks the official end of summer and the beginning of fall. Eyewitness News has compiled an ongoing list of some of the best fall activities you could check out.

Here’s our list for some apple picking, pumpkin patches, and other farm activities

Roba Family Farms in North Abington Townshi p Located at 200 Cranston Ave in North Abington Township, Roba Family Farms features pumpkin patches, corn mazes, pig races, wagon rides, and much more. For a full list of activities at the farm, go to the Roba Family Farms website.

p Brace’s Orchard in Dallas Township Family-owned and operated since 1828, Brace’s Orchard is a fantastic place to pick your own apples, pumpkins, blueberries, and much more. The orchard is located at 444 Brace Road Dallas, PA 18612 For more information on Brace’s Orchard and other activities offered, visit their Facebook page.

Ritter’s Cider Mill in Jefferson Township Located at 117 Wimmer’s Road Jefferson Township, Ritter’s Cider Mill is much more than just a cider mill. Featuring pony rides, hay rides, and even an apple slingshot, Ritter’s Cider Mill is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on activities, frequently asked questions, and directions, visit the Ritter’s Cider Mill website.

Klingel’s Farm and Mazezilla in Saylorsburg Klingel’s Farm is home to Mazezilla, an 11-acre corn maze that features a new and unique design each year. Located at 415 State Route 115 Saylorsburg 18353, Klingel’s Farm features not only one of the largest corn mazes in the country, but also fresh fruits and vegetables, farm-to-fork meat, pumpkin launches, and much more. For a full list of activities and bookings, go to the Mazezilla website or the Klingel’s Farm website.

Zembrzycki Dairy Farm in Herrick Center Family-owned and operated since the mid-1900s, Zembrzycki Dairy farm hosts a produce stand daily at 16229 State Route 374 Harrick Center 18430. The stand includes a variety of items ranging from flowers, hot peppers, corn, and much more. For a full list of items that may be available, visit their website.

Whistle Pig Pumpkin Patch in Noxen With origins dating back to 1870, the Whistle Pig Pumpkin Patch started as a dairy farm and is now a “pick your own” operation. Open from noon to 6 p.m., you can go through their corn maze, pick some pumpkins, and enjoy a classic hayride. You can find this farm at 3369 SR29, Noxen, PA 18636. If you’d like to see more about the Whistle Pig Pumpkin Patch, go to their website.

Maylath Farm and Orchard in Sugarnotch Maylath Farm and Orchard is open from October 1-30 on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. Located at 608 Rock Glen Rd, Sugarloaf, PA 18249, you can enjoy cow train rides, pony raised, “the grain train,” and much for family fun activities. For a full list of activities available at Maylath Farm and Orchard, visit their website.

Miller’s Orchards Farm Market in Scott Township Farm fresh food in all forms is something Miller’s Orchards Farm Market strives for. The market is open from Wednesday to Saturday 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday from noon to 5 pm at 421 Fairview Rd, Scott Township, PA 18411. To find a full list of items in their butcher shop, produce, and recipes, go to their website.

Lakeland Orchard & Cidery in Mayfield Live music, apple picking, scenic train rides through the orchard, axe throwing, Lakeland Orchard & Cidery is a one-stop shop for fall activities. Located at 1649 Lakeland Dr, Mayfield, PA 18433, the farm is open from 10 am to 6 pm for the rest of September and 10 am to 10 pm in the month of October For information on ticket pricing and a list of even more activities, check out the orchard’s website.

Heckman Orchards in Effort Continuously operated since its establishment in 1962, Heckman Orchards in Effort sells pumpkin, gourds, and apples as well as other seasonal produce. Heckman Orchards offers a pick your own apples and pumpkins on October 1-2 and 7-9 from 9 am 4 pm. For award-winning fruit and vegetables, stop by the Heckman Orchards produce store any day from 9 am to 6 pm. For more information on Heckman Orchards, check out their website.

Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festivals Located in one of the prettiest towns in Pennsylvania, Jim Thorpe is holding the Fall Folliage Festival every Saturday and Sunday from October 1 to October 23. With scenic train rides, live music, and delicious food, the Fall Foliage festival will have fun activities for adults, children, and families to enjoy in Jim Thorpe.



Those are just some places to have fun during the fall in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. If you have any more suggestions that should be added to this list, message us on our Facebook page.

For additional lists on Halloween and fall hiking trails, watch for further editions of Eyewitness News. If you have any suggestions for those lists, feel free to message Eyewitness News on Facebook as well.