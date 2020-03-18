Liquor store boarded up in Luzerne County

Coronavirus Response

by: Mark Hiller

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE/LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – It’s a sign of the times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With Fine Wine & Spirits stores now closed in Pennsylvania, the Liquor Control Board is boarding several of them up.

Liquor Control Board work crews are first tackling what are considered high-risk locations vulnerable to break-ins.

Among the sites boarded up is the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Workers say this particular boarding-up job took less than two hours to complete.

