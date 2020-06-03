Liquor license temporary extension process for outdoor seating fast-tracked

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said that they would be stepping up the speed on processing requests from liquor license holders to extend their license to include outdoor areas temporarily if they don’t already have them included. This comes after Governor Wolf allowed businesses in yellow phase counties to resume outdoor dining last week.

Applicants will immediately be allowed to serve without worrying about application fees or the 30 day waiting period they would normally need.

Some of the temporary procedures include:

Temporary authority for outside areas may be requested by clubs, catering clubs, restaurants, retail dispensers, hotels, distilleries, limited distilleries, wineries, limited wineries, and breweries.

Licensees that wish to apply for a temporary extension of the licensed premises to include outside serving areas, with this extension expiring at the end of the current public health emergency, may do so without paying the $220 filing fee.

The application for temporary extension of premises to include an outdoor seating area will require the submission of a plan, and if the area to be licensed is an area not under the applicant’s control – such as a municipal sidewalk – then proof that the applicant has the right to occupy the location must be provided.

Info obtained from the PLCB Communications Office.

More information on the new guidance provided by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board can be found here.