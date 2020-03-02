Liquid fuels distribution help maintain area roads and bridges

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – PennDOT has committed nearly $500 million in liquid fuels payments to help area municipalities maintain their roads and bridges.

Officials say the investments will help keep communities safe and connected.

The funds assist with municipalities’ highway and bridge-related expenses such as snow removal and road repaving. There are more than 120,000 miles of public roads across the Commonwealth and more than 70,000 miles are owned by local municipalities.

Payments are based on population and miles of roads.

To see the full list of local payments this year, click here.