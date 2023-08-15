PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Annual Tomato Festival in Pittston begins Thursday and the anticipation is rising as on Tuesday, construction workers started painting the green lines on the street to red, and the shamrocks to tomatoes.

This is the Tomato Festival’s 40th year and as the kick-off gets closer, the Tomato Festival Committee is just as excited as the people who attend to celebrate the upcoming weekend.

“It just shows our town really loves our culture and traditions and I think people are just so excited to celebrate those things and get together as a community, especially after covid and all the things we went through when nobody could come out and we had to cancel everything, just to be able to celebrate these big events in town is just really special for a lot of people,” Tomato Festival Committee member Sarah Donahue.

This year, the festival will be adding a delicious competition, a spaghetti-eating contest!

The festival officially starts on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. and runs through Sunday at 8:00 p.m.