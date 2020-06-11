Breaking News
One dead, one injured after industrial accident in Kline Township
Lines emerge from some businesses reopening while some won’t open at all

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Eyewitness News found more than 100 people waiting in line this morning to enter T.J. Maxx at the Arena Hub Plaza for the first time in three months.

It may look like something you would see on Black Friday, but it’s the latest business to reopen in Wilkes-Barre Township following pandemic restrictions.

While eager customers can now enter the department store, some Wilkes-Barre Township businesses are still waiting to reopen, some are in limbo, and some are never coming back.

Reporter Mark Hiller has the roundup tonight on Eyewitness News.

