SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Italian Christmas Eve tradition brought out a lot of people in Scranton.

The Feast of 7 Fishes had people lined up at South Side Seafood on Saturday.

On Christmas Eve, many Italian families enjoy a dinner with several fish including cod, shrimp, and Baccala to name a few.

One woman who waited in line for about 20 minutes says the seafood is a staple part of her family’s tradition.

“On Christmas Eve with my family, we do a big seafood appetizer with oysters, shrimps, and scallops so this is the best seafood even though there’s a line I gladly wait in it because this is one of the only places I’ll come,” said Jacquelyn Comerford.

This traditional feast will be served in many homes on Christmas Eve.